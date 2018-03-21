“A growing number of lawmakers are calling for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of Congress,” Ethan Wolff-Mann writes for Yahoo Finance. “This week Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), John Kennedy (R-La.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) all called for Zuckerberg to answer the public’s questions surrounding Facebook and its libraries of data.”

"Klobuchar and Kennedy sent a bipartisan letter to Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) requesting an in-person hearing in Congress. Wyden sent a letter to Zuckerberg himself on Monday, and a list of eight questions," Wolff-Mann writes.

“It is difficult to find more than a few dozen pages of deposition from Zuckerberg’s wars with the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin. But in the bits that have been made public, Zuckerberg’s testimony under-oath shows him splitting hairs and dragging his feet,” Wolff-Mann writes. “If imagining Zuckerberg — or COO Sheryl Sandberg — testifying in Congress is tough with little to go on, more may be gleaned from lawmakers in similar positions in the past, turning on the heat and trying to sweat out answers from executives.”

