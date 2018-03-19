“Facebook has been caught allowing the personal data of fifty million users — 50,000,000 — get siphoned off by political data company Cambrige Analytica and hiding it until it new the story would come out in the press,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore.

“It is, in a word, horrific. The only thing more horrifying is that this isn’t unusual when it comes to big internet companies. It’s becoming desensitizingly normal,” Ritchie writes. “It’s the reason why I try, as much as is possible, to never post or share anything personal on any social network or search company. Any company that’s business model is predicated on harvesting and hoarding my data. Because you can’t trust them.”

“You can’t trust the company — who knows who will own or run them, at the executive or government level, at any given time? — and you absolutely can’t trust every single employee that can gain access to your personal data that they’ve harvested and hoarded. We’ve seen those types of abuses with everything from the NSA to Uber,” Ritchie writes. “The only thing we can do to protect ourselves — the only thing we can do to hurt them — is to stop giving them our data… The only thing we can do is delete Facebook. And Messenger, and Whatsapp, and Instagram, and every app like them. We can send a message — that we won’t go quietly into the dying of our rights.”

Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post. They are not victims. They are accomplices. https://t.co/mRkRKxsBcw — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 17, 2018

Businesses that make money by collecting and selling detailed records of private lives were once plainly described as "surveillance companies." Their rebranding as "social media" is the most successful deception since the Department of War became the Department of Defense. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 17, 2018

The problem isn’t that Facebook was unable to stop Cambridge Analytics from using FBs data the way it did. The problem is that FB has that kind of data in the first place.#dataminimisation https://t.co/aDfpzXJYsO — Malte Engeler (@MalteEngeler) March 17, 2018

To every commentator now asking how Facebook could have given access to such intimate profiles of people to third parties, I ask you: what makes it right that Facebook, Inc. has that information to begin with and uses it to manipulate people for its profit and political motives? — Aral Balkan (@aral) March 17, 2018

Read more in the full article here.