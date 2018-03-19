“It is, in a word, horrific. The only thing more horrifying is that this isn’t unusual when it comes to big internet companies. It’s becoming desensitizingly normal,” Ritchie writes. “It’s the reason why I try, as much as is possible, to never post or share anything personal on any social network or search company. Any company that’s business model is predicated on harvesting and hoarding my data. Because you can’t trust them.”
“You can’t trust the company — who knows who will own or run them, at the executive or government level, at any given time? — and you absolutely can’t trust every single employee that can gain access to your personal data that they’ve harvested and hoarded. We’ve seen those types of abuses with everything from the NSA to Uber,” Ritchie writes. “The only thing we can do to protect ourselves — the only thing we can do to hurt them — is to stop giving them our data… The only thing we can do is delete Facebook. And Messenger, and Whatsapp, and Instagram, and every app like them. We can send a message — that we won’t go quietly into the dying of our rights.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve been saying for years.
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, people will look back on things like Facebook and wonder, “What the hell were those people thinking?”
We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017
Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
