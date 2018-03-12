“Since 2010, Facebook allows you to download an archive file of all your interactions with the network,” Georges Abi-Heila reports for TNW. “It’s a 5-click easy process that your grandmother can do (more details below).”

“Inside the .zip, lies an ‘index.html’ page that acts as a portal to your personal data. Visually, it looks like an ad-free stripped down version of Facebook that’s actually quite relaxing,” Abi-Heila reports. “As I’m trying to reduce my exposure to social networks, I decided to take a look at this info. By extrapolating the data of a single individual (me), I might be able to better apprehend the capabilities of the beast. In the end, it all comes down to what is tracked and what can be deduced from that.”

“There’s a lot of material and you could sift it for hours. Most of the content is unsurprising but there are a few notable facts that are worth exploring,” Abi-Heila reports. “Quite simply, Facebook never deletes anything. Unfriended friends, past relationships, former employers, previous names, address book: you name it. I created my account Friday, September 14, 2007, at 10:59 am and all my actions have been recorded ever since.”

“If you’re part of the 1.4B people that use Facebook on a daily basis, they have enough data points to determine your everyday life patterns with great accuracy: home and work address, daily commute, wake up & bedtime, travel duration & destination, etc.,” Abi-Heila reports. “I used to think there was no real drawback in ceding a lot of personal data to a 3rd party… Don’t be fooled by the ‘bring the world closer together’ motto: if Facebook’s here, it’s only to make money by selling ads. And to do that, they must target — in the most precise manner — the highest possible amount of eyeballs.”

