2022’s best weather apps for Mac, iPhone, and iPad

A recent article in The Independent revealed British people spend over four months of their lives talking about the weather. Seems excessive, but, regardless, being able to know what’s coming weather-wise certainly can be important.

Apple's next-gen Weather app in iOS 16 supercharged by Dark Sky
Lila Riesen for AppleInsider:

There’s no doubt that the weather dictates our lives, but with these impressive and intuitive weather apps for iPhone, we can stay in the know.

• Weather Channel app: Free and functional

• RadarScope: Meteorologist and FAA-approved

• Apple’s Weather app: No-frills

• Carrot Weather: Wisecracker weather fun

• MyRadar Weather Radar: Radar-centered app

MacDailyNews Take: We use and recommend Apple’s Weather app and MyRadar. Check out the full article for descriptions and screenshots here.

  1. I mourn the impending loss of the Dark Sky app. Maybe it will occur, but I was hopeful Apple’s purchase of the app would mean–at least–keeping in it’s distinct form and with possible Apple improvements. Doubts abound…sadly.

