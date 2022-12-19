2022’s best weather apps for Mac, iPhone, and iPad

A recent article in The Independent revealed British people spend over four months of their lives talking about the weather. Seems excessive, but, regardless, being able to know what’s coming weather-wise certainly can be important.

Lila Riesen for AppleInsider:

There’s no doubt that the weather dictates our lives, but with these impressive and intuitive weather apps for iPhone, we can stay in the know. • Weather Channel app: Free and functional • RadarScope: Meteorologist and FAA-approved • Apple’s Weather app: No-frills • Carrot Weather: Wisecracker weather fun • MyRadar Weather Radar: Radar-centered app

MacDailyNews Take: We use and recommend Apple’s Weather app and MyRadar. Check out the full article for descriptions and screenshots here.

