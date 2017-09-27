“Apple updated its privacy policy Wednesday and offered up more details on how it handles the data it collects to power the iPhone X’s Face ID feature,” Ina Fried writes for Axios. “‘At Apple, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right,’ the company says in a new version of its privacy Web site. ‘And so much of your personal information — information you have a right to keep private — lives on your Apple devices.'”

“pple is taking pains to make sure that the face recognition data stays on the device and can’t be accessed by governments or others,” Fried writes. “To train the neural networks that power Face ID, Apple obtained (with informed consent) more than a billion images of people, including depth and infrared scans.”

Fried writes, “As all varieties of smartphones contain a treasure trove of personal information, Apple aims to make its strong privacy stance a selling point.”

Read more in the full article here.