“A violation of the consent decree could carry a penalty of $40,000 per violation, which could mean a fine conservatively estimated to be “many millions of dollars in fines” for Facebook, The Washington Post reported over the weekend, citing a former FTC official,” Salinas reports. “‘We reject any suggestion of violation of the consent decree. We respected the privacy settings that people had in place. Privacy and data protections are fundamental to every decision we make,’ Facebook said in a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday.”
“The consent decree requires that Facebook notify users and receive explicit permission before sharing personal data beyond their specified privacy settings,” Salinas reports. “Shares of Facebook fell as much as 3 percent Tuesday, after falling as much as 8 percent on Monday. UK officials are also investigating the alleged mishandling of data, ordering auditors hired by Facebook to stand down and summoning CEO Mark Zuckerberg to provide evidence for review.”
“The Facebook revelations have also prompted bipartisan, transatlantic concern,” David McLaughlin reports for Bloomberg. “The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee announced Monday evening it would like a briefing on ‘the use and sharing of individual Facebook user data.'”
“The chairman of a UK parliamentary committee announced Tuesday he was requesting that Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, who has remained silent for days, appear before the panel to supplement prior testimony by the company’s executives,” McLaughlin reports. “Republican lawmakers, who normally resist regulation of private business, started coming down on the company as early as Sunday, with Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona calling the privacy violations ‘significant’ and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida saying he was ‘disturbed’ by many things about the company.”
MacDailyNews Take: Faceplant.
The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire!
We don’t need no water
Let the…
