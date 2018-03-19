“Perhaps the most remarkable takeaway from coverage of the 2016 election is just how starkly changed the reaction of the public and media has been to political use of data-driven election targeting since the 2008 and 2012 Obama campaigns,” Leetaru writes. “When the Obama campaign pushed the boundaries of precision voter targeting, pioneering techniques like peering into the privacy of American’s living rooms through their DVRs to see what each individual voter was actually watching on their televisions, the press and public cheered, hailing it as a long overdue modernization of the campaigning process and holding up the campaign’s data scientists as miniature heroes showcasing what could be done with data today. In the leadup to the 2016 election, the press and public derided the Trump campaign as apparently being data-devoid, while hailing Clinton’s campaign as picking up the data-first mantle from the Obama campaign and pushing it even further. In short, data was good and pushing the privacy and ethical boundaries of data to monitor and manipulate voters was a positive, modernizing campaigning in line with the commercial advertising world.”
“A year later in the midst of a stunning election upset and investigations of Russian influence, the tenor towards data-driven politicking has turned upside down… Though, before attributing absolute campaigning power to data, it is important to remember that Cruz’s failed presidential bid relied on the same firm and data that is credited with Trump’s win, calling into question the level of impact it actually had,” Leetaru writes. “A central theme of the rhetoric and coverage of Cambridge Analytica is that it somehow violated accepted societal norms over the use of Facebook data, with politicians, regulators and major news outlets referring to it in the cybersecurity parlance of a data “breach.” In fact, this could not be further from the truth in our modern ‘surveillance economy.'”
“Cambridge Analytica’s alleged use of Facebook data for voter targeting pales in comparison with the ways in which Facebook itself exploits its private user data for its own purposes and those of the researchers that collaborate with it,” Leetaru writes. “Instead of holding Cambridge Analytica up as a villain, if society at large has concerns about how their Facebook social media personas can be used to monitor and potentially manipulate them, they should take a closer look at the platform that makes it all possible: Facebook.”
Tins more in the full article – highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: The problem is two-fold: Facebook – and companies like Facebook that thrive on user data (Google, for one, if not the, prime example) and gullible users who piss their privacy and the privacy of their “friends” away willy-nilly while naively sending their DNA off to be analyzed by other companies.
Stop the idiocy!
—
