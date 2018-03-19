“Facebook’s past two years have been all about ethical and technological crises that hurt users most of all. A favorite editor of mine hated that word, ‘users,’ because it made it sound as though we were talking about something other than people,” Damon Beres writes for Mashable. “I can agree with that, but also see now that ‘users’ is the word of moment: Facebook’s problems extend forever out of the idea that we are all different clumps of data generation. Human life is incidental.”

“The photos you post are interpreted by Facebook’s programs to automatically recognize your face; the interests you communicate via text are collated and cross-examined by algorithms to serve you advertising. Our virtual social connections enrich this marketing web and make advertisers more powerful,” Beres writes. “And many of us open the app to scroll without really knowing why. Facebook literally presents us with a ‘feed.’ We are users the way drug addicts are users, and we’re used like a focus group is used to vet shades of red in a new can of Coca-Cola.”

“I have exactly 1,000 Facebook friends, and about 10 actual, best friends I see on a regular basis. It wouldn’t have occurred to me to care much about those other 990 Facebook friends until revelations from the Cambridge Analytica scanda. We have to admit now that the choices we make on Facebook can directly impact others,” Beres writes. “There’s no precedent for a social network of this size. We can’t guess what catastrophe it sets off next. Will a policy change someday mean it’s open season on your data, even if that data has limited protections in the here and now? Be smart: It’s not just you, or me, out there alone.”

Read more in the full article here.