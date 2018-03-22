“We’ve shared plenty of tips on how to delete Facebook, remove third-party apps, control privacy settings, and delete bulk content. But what if you want to go even further?” Andrew Orr writes for The Mac Observer. “It turns out we can, and we can block Facebook completely by editing the hosts file.”

“In this guide we’ll be adding Facebook-owned domains to the hosts file, which will block them from our system,” Orr writes. “This is important because even if you deleted your Facebook account, Facebook can still track you around the web like Google does via its advertising platform.”

“So only go through with this guide if you deleted your Facebook account and want nothing more to do with it,” Orr writes. “This is basically the scorched earth nuclear option.”

