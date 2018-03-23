“Mark Zuckerberg is not comfortable with the enormous influence he has over the world,” Seth Fiegerman writes for CNNMoney. “During his apology tour this week for the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, Zuckerberg lent support to the idea of regulating Facebook and admitted he’d rather not be the person making content policy decisions for the world. But he pushed back on one thing: Facebook’s immense power. When CNN’s Laurie Segall asked if Facebook had become ‘”too powerful,’ Zuckerberg responded: ‘I don’t think so.’ Zuckerberg argued that history shows any list of ‘the biggest [companies] in any given industry’ will inevitably change ‘ten years later, or ten years after that.'”

“And yet, at this moment, Facebook isn’t just on the list, but nearly unrivaled in its dominance. It has billions of users and tremendous influence over the media and advertising industries. It also has no obvious direct competitor who can take it down thanks to years of acquiring and cloning newer social media companies,” Fiegerman writes. “‘It influences how more than 2 billion around the world people see, think, and feel. I can’t think of an institution that has close to that power, with the possible exception of Google,’ says Siva Vaidhyanathan, a media studies professor at the University of Virginia and author of a forthcoming book on Facebook’s impact on democracy. ‘For Mark Zuckerberg to deny that,’ he added, ‘is insulting.'”

“‘Any company that can influence a US presidential election without being aware that it is doing so is demonstrably too powerful,’ Roger McNamee, Zuckerberg’s former mentor and a venture capitalist, told CNN by email,” Fiegerman writes. “Zuckerberg may play down how powerful Facebook is, but his interviews this week highlight his clear discomfort with the responsibility he now has, not just to make products, but to make policies with global impact. ‘I feel fundamentally uncomfortable sitting here in California in an office making content policy decisions for people around the world,’ Zuckerberg told Re/code. ‘[The] thing is like, ‘Where’s the line on hate speech?’ I mean, who chose me to be the person that did that? I guess I have to, because of [where we are] now, but I’d rather not.'”

