“Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rejected Apple CEO Tim Cook’s critique of his company’s business model, which Cook characterized as a scheme to monetize customers, calling it ‘glib’ and ‘not aligned with the truth,'” Jen Kirby reports for VOX. “‘I think it’s important that we don’t all get Stockholm Syndrome and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you,’ Zuckerberg told Vox co-founder Ezra Klein on his podcast.”

“In an interview with Klein, Zuckerberg described Cook’s assessment that Apple has a sounder business model because it sells products to users, rather than selling users to advertisers as ‘extremely glib, and not at all aligned with the truth,'” Kirby reports. “Zuckerberg told Klein that Facebook serving people and using an ad-supported business model aren’t incompatible. ‘I don’t think at all that that means that we don’t care about people,’ Zuckerberg said.”

“Cook pushed for increased regulation of Facebook and other sites that build profiles based off personal data, too. ‘I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation,” the Apple CEO said. “However, I think we’re beyond that here,'” Kirby reports. “Cook’s comments stood out because they came amid renewed criticism of Facebook following revelations that consulting firm Cambridge Analytica harvested personal data from 50 million Facebook users.”

