“In an interview with Klein, Zuckerberg described Cook’s assessment that Apple has a sounder business model because it sells products to users, rather than selling users to advertisers as ‘extremely glib, and not at all aligned with the truth,'” Kirby reports. “Zuckerberg told Klein that Facebook serving people and using an ad-supported business model aren’t incompatible. ‘I don’t think at all that that means that we don’t care about people,’ Zuckerberg said.”
“Cook pushed for increased regulation of Facebook and other sites that build profiles based off personal data, too. ‘I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation,” the Apple CEO said. “However, I think we’re beyond that here,'” Kirby reports. “Cook’s comments stood out because they came amid renewed criticism of Facebook following revelations that consulting firm Cambridge Analytica harvested personal data from 50 million Facebook users.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple should excise the Facebook cancer from being included by default in their products. If users want to add Facebook to their sharing capabilities, they should be able to do so, but Zuckerberg’s POS privacy-trampling perversion should not the built into Apple’s products as it is wholly incompatible with Apple’s unwavering stance on protecting users’ privacy.
