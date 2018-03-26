“Speaking at the three-day China Development Forum in Beijing, Apple chief Tim Cook said ‘well-crafted’ regulation was required, while IBM Corp chief Virginia Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data,” Reuters reports. “‘It’s clear to me that something, some large profound change is needed,’ said Apple chief Tim Cook on Saturday. ‘I’m personally not a big fan of regulation because sometimes regulation can have unexpected consequences to it, however I think this certain situation is so dire, and has become so large, that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary.'”
“Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users,” Reuters reports, “lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data and build voter profiles that were later used to help elect U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016.”
MacDailyNews Note: This statement contradicts a March 18, 2018 report from Major Garrett for CBS News that states:
The Trump campaign never used the psychographic data at the heart of a whistleblower who once worked to help acquire the data’s reporting — principally because it was relatively new and of suspect quality and value.
Trump’s campaign used Cambridge Analytica during the primaries and in the summer because it was never certain the Republican National Committee would be a willing, cooperative partner. Cambridge Analytica instead was a hedge against the RNC, in case it wouldn’t share its data.
The crucial decision was made in late September or early October when Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Brad Parscale, Mr. Trump’s digital guru on the 2016 campaign, decided to utilize just the RNC data for the general election and used nothing from that point from Cambridge Analytica or any other data vendor. The Trump campaign had tested the RNC data, and it proved to be vastly more accurate than Cambridge Analytica’s, and when it was clear the RNC would be a willing partner, Mr. Trump’s campaign was able to rely solely on the RNC.
Full article via CBS News: Trump campaign phased out use of Cambridge Analytica data before election
“U.S. lawmakers on Friday officially requested that Facebook’s Mark Zuckaberg explain at a congressional hearing how user’s data was released to the consultancy,” Reuters reports. “The breach has sparked intense debate over the responsibility of large tech firms to properly inform users of how their data is used. ‘If you’re going to use these technologies, you have to tell people you’re doing that, and they should never be surprised,’ IBM chief executive Rometty said on Monday.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, while we, like Cook, usually prefer the government to be hands-off wherever possible, Laissez-faire, because regulations are static and the marketplace is fluid, so regulation can often have unintended, unforeseen results, some regulation of both Facebook and Google is obviously long overdue.
Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with your data. — Steve Jobs
