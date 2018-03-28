“Speaking to Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Cook said he’d prefer that Facebook and others would have curbed their use of personal data to build ‘these detailed profiles of people… patched together from several sources,'” Kafka reports. “‘I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation,’ he said. ‘However, I think we’re beyond that here.'”
“Cook made that point again today: ‘The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer — if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that,'” Kafka reports. “Swisher posed a question for Cook: What would he do if he were Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg? His answer: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Ask yourself who is paying for Facebook. Usually the people who are paying are the customers. Advertisers are the ones who are paying. If you don’t know who the customer of the product you are using is, you don’t know what the product is for. We are not the customers of Facebook, we are the product. Facebook is selling us to advertisers. — Douglas Rushkoff, September 18, 2011
Two monopolies, at least, have become too powerful: Facebook and Google. The U.S. has remedies available to it. The country just needs to find the backbone to utilize them. — MacDailyNews, March 23, 2018
