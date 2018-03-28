“Apple CEO Tim Cook has doubled down on his call for regulation that would limit Facebook and others companies’ ability to use customer data,” Peter Kafka reports for Recode.

“Speaking to Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Cook said he’d prefer that Facebook and others would have curbed their use of personal data to build ‘these detailed profiles of people… patched together from several sources,'” Kafka reports. “‘I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation,’ he said. ‘However, I think we’re beyond that here.'”

“Cook made that point again today: ‘The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer — if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that,'” Kafka reports. “Swisher posed a question for Cook: What would he do if he were Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg? His answer: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation.'”

Read more in the full article here.