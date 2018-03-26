“He also raised the prospect of a massive fine for Mark Zuckerberg’s social network because it had entered into a consent decree in 2011 about the use of personal data and any breach of that can be punished by the regulator,” Chambers reports. “If the FTC finds Facebook violated terms of the consent decree, it has the power to fine the company thousands of dollars a day per violation, which could add up to billions of dollars.”
“Shares in Facebook fell from an opening price of $160.82 to as low as $150.36 in the minutes after the announcement was made,” Chambers reports. “The latest blow to the social network was the revelation that it had been scraping call data from Android phones for years, meaning that people who had the Facebook app on their phone were handing over the numbers they called and texted and received replies from… Last week as the backlash grew, the co-founder of messaging service WhatsApp, Brian Acton, suggested it was time for users to ‘delete Facebook.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last Friday:
Two monopolies, at least, have become too powerful: Facebook and Google. The U.S. has remedies available to it. The country just needs to find the backbone to utilize them.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]