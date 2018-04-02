“The recent Facebook scandal may be even worse for the company. For Android-based users with the Facebook app, the company has a file that includes nearly every phone call and text message you’ve fired off on your phone” Carnette writes. “Due to Cook’s stronger privacy stance, as noted above, Facebook does not have this information for iOS users.”
“It is my opinion Apple will minorly benefit as security will become more important to a small subset of smartphone shoppers, many of whom will defect from Alphabet’s Android to Apple or will more firmly lock them into the iOS ecosystem. It’s likely most people will not change their behavior or limit their data,” Carnette writes. “It’s likely data concerns will become more important in the future and Apple is in a safer position than many other big tech companies.”
MacDailyNews Take: This may finally be the beginning of Apple benefiting from their strict user privacy stance.
