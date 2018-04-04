MacDailyNews Take: Whose “community standards?”
“Facebook is also facing criticism for collecting years of data on call and text histories from Android users,” Collins reports. “CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the policy during a podcast interview with Vox’s editor at large, Ezra Klein.”
“Zuckerberg told his host a story about receiving a phone call from staff at his Mountain View firm.
He was informed that their systems had blocked attempts to send sensational Messenger instant messages about ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. About the experience, the 33-year-old billionaire said: ‘In that case, our systems detect what’s going on. We stop those messages from going through,'” Collins reports. “One Twitter user, Kevin Chastain, claims to have experienced Messenger texts being used to target advertising, tweeting: ‘So I was messaging my wife about dinner tonight mentioned a particular place on Facebook messenger and then opened up Facebook about to see an ad for that restaurant.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Of course they do. You’d have to be a blooming idiot to use Facebook Messenger for anything you’d like to keep private.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Bill” for the heads up.]