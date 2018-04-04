MacDailyNews Take: Whose “community standards?”

“Facebook scans the contents of messages that people send each other on its Messenger app blocking any that contravene its guidelines, it has emerged,” Tim Collins reports for The Daily Mail. “The scandal-hit firm, still reeling from revelations surrounding Cambridge Analytica, checks images and texts to ensure they are in line with its community standards.”

“Facebook is also facing criticism for collecting years of data on call and text histories from Android users,” Collins reports. “CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the policy during a podcast interview with Vox’s editor at large, Ezra Klein.”

“Zuckerberg told his host a story about receiving a phone call from staff at his Mountain View firm.

He was informed that their systems had blocked attempts to send sensational Messenger instant messages about ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. About the experience, the 33-year-old billionaire said: ‘In that case, our systems detect what’s going on. We stop those messages from going through,'” Collins reports. “One Twitter user, Kevin Chastain, claims to have experienced Messenger texts being used to target advertising, tweeting: ‘So I was messaging my wife about dinner tonight mentioned a particular place on Facebook messenger and then opened up Facebook about to see an ad for that restaurant.'”

