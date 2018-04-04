“Facebook CTO Mike Schoepfer tells TechCrunch that Facebook will warn these users with a notice atop the News Feed with information about what data of theirs might have been attained, and what they should do now,” Constine and Hatmaker report. “It will also show its new bulk app permissions removal tool atop the feed.”
“Schroepfer says that 87 million is the maximum number of users impacted, up from initial reports from the New York Times of 50 million people effected, as Facebook isn’t positive of how many people had their data misused,” Constine and Hatmaker report. “The company also came under the scrutiny of Congress once more and that pressure, which came from subcommittees in both the House and Senate and from both political parties, appears to have paid off. Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, just one of the several powerful committees calling for him, on April 11.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Anyone who trusts Facebook or Google is a damnable fool.
