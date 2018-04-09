“Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak said he’s leaving Facebook amid concerns about privacy and data violations,” Quentin Fottrell reports for MarketWatch. “Users provide every detail of their life to Facebook,’ he told USA today in an email. ‘Facebook makes a lot of advertising money off this. The profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back.'”

“Wozniak said he’d prefer to pay for the service and have more control over his data,” Fottrell reports. “‘Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you,’ he told the paper. ‘As they say, with Facebook, you are the product.'”

“Last week, Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg denied Edward Snowden’s characterization of Facebook as a surveillance operation,” Fottrell reports. “Speaking on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, Sandberg said, ‘I don’t think that’s true and I don’t think that’s fair. Facebook at its core is a sharing service. We are not sweeping up data. People are inputting data. People are sharing data with Facebook.'”

