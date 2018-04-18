“The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica saga is not going away quietly, underscored by Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance last week on Capitol Hill, where he answered questions from lawmakers on consecutive days,” Steven Dudash writes for Forbes.

“Let’s state the obvious: The hands-off approach that regulators have taken to its business practices is likely to come to an end. Whether the government can regulate such entities effectively is an open question, as evidenced by some of the exchanges Zuckerberg had with lawmakers last week,” Dudash writes. “The smart money right now, however, is on the company having to make changes to its policies that allow users to enjoy a greater level of control over their data.”

“The fallout from such a move would be enormous, provoking doubt among advertisers already concerned that daily user growth has begun to slow, sagging to its lowest rate ever during the fourth quarter. The big question is what happens to that number going forward? Could Facebook possibly experience a loss of users in the wake of this controversy?” Dudash writes. “There are parallels here to Wells Fargo, which at one time was the envy of the consumer banking world… Now, Wells Fargo is scrutinized like never before, with every few weeks bringing another batch of disturbing headlines… Facebook has similar risks.”

