“Facebook’s artificial intelligence software can predict your future behaviour and sells this information to advertisers, it has emerged,” Tim Collins and Harry Pettit report for The Daily Mail. “Leaked documents have revealed that the social network offers firms the ability to target users based on how they may think and act in the future.”

“Called ‘loyalty prediction’, the system guesses whether or not a user is about to stop using a product or service based on all of the data stored on their profile,” Collins and Pettit report. “As part of this latest service, the advertiser is granted the power to bombard your feed with marketing material in order to change your course of action. ”

“Leaked documents reveal the new service is being offered to Facebook’s advertising clients, according to reports in The Intercept,” Collins and Pettit report. “The service is not about showing you Pepsi ads because you have bought Coca-Cola, a long established technique in online marketing. Instead, it aims to predict the fact that you’re dropping drinking soda altogether.”

Much more in the full article here.

