“There’s no future for social media networks,” Tristan Greene writes for TNW. “When millennials are in their 40s, they’ll look back on the days of social media networks with the same sense of nostalgia Generation X remembers AOL. Facebook and most of the others will be gone before you know it, and there won’t be any replacements.”

Greene writes, “I just wish we could do something to speed up the process.”

“The reason for my negative outlook: social networks don’t actually do anything. They’re all just doorways to other people’s information — like the ‘web access portals’ of the 90s,” Greene writes. “But, it isn’t just people’s mercurial nature that makes me believe our love affair with likes and shares is ending. Social media networks are like cigarettes: they provide certain benefits, but are still bad for you.”

“As soon as someone comes up with a new way of sharing and engaging in social media that gets rid of all the crap, we’ll forget about Zuckerberg and Jack,” Greene writes. “Ideally, we’d share social media over a non-profit decentralized platform maintained through open source code. I have no idea what this magical decentralized way of engaging with each other and sharing media will look like. But I’m confident a generation that’s grown up on social media networks and modern technology will figure it out.”

Read more in the full article here.