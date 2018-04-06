“Apple’s new Mac Pro won’t arrive until 2019, the company now confirms,” Carl Velasco writes for Tech Times.

“It’s possible the new Mac Pro could be the first Apple computer to come with an ARM-based processor,” Velasco writes, “Such a decision will confirm the company’s transition away from Intel chips for its Macs, as reported recently.”

“It’s pretty unlikely, though. Apple is trying to repair the Mac Pro’s reputation to its target audience, most of which have been disappointed at Apple’s lackluster support for serious Pro users,” Velasco writes. “Putting an ARM-based processor on what’s supposed to be a huge comeback is a risk, and Apple is too calculating and careful to take that, especially when the stakes are high.”

