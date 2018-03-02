“Being free from the shackles of the standard-size iPhone should allow Apple to dramatically increase the peak power consumption of the A12 chip, which should mean substantially better peak performance,” Eassa writes. “That increased power budget, coupled with the natural performance and efficiency improvements that Apple should get from the updated chip design and improved chip manufacturing technology, could mean a huge performance boost for this year’s iPhone models compare to the 2017 models.”
“Since the upcoming crop of iPhone models will all have substantially larger batteries than the standard iPhone models did in prior years, I expect that all new iPhones will be far more resistant to performance throttling over time due to battery capacity degradation — even if Apple increases the peak current draw of its future A-series processors,” Eassa writes. “This could save Apple from facing the public relations nightmare that it did with the iPhone 6-series and iPhone 6s-series devices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in December 2015:
We know Apple thinks thinness sets iPhone apart from all other so-called smartphones (actually, it’s the operating system, the software and the ecosystem), but the iPhone 6/Plus and iPhone 6s/Plus are simply too thin to house their camera assembly… [and] iPhone 6 and 6s have battery life issues for heavy iPhone users… The law of diminishing returns can also be applied to industrial design. Apple’s eternal quest for thinness eventually runs into issues such as bulging camera assemblies, battery capacity, strength (breakability), etc. – is Apple’s quest for thinness now bordering on the quixotic?
