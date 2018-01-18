“The iPhone throttling issue that Apple brought upon itself last year shows no signs of going away any time soon, but Apple CEO Tim Cook finally acknowledges that the company should have been clearer with iPhone owners,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “It all started back in July of last year, when Apple released iOS 10.2.1 following reports that iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE handsets were shutting down randomly due to cold weather, low battery charge, or battery aging. The release notes for this update had the following to say: ‘Improves power management during peak workloads to avoid unexpected shutdowns.’ Doesn’t say an awful lot, does it?”

“In an interview on Wednesday with ABC News, Cook was asked whether he thought that Apple had done a good job of keeping customers in the loop as to the iPhone throttling issue, and right out of the gate he took on a defiant posture. ‘When we did put it [the software update] out, we did say what it was, but I don’t think a lot of people were paying attention,'” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Cook did go on to apologize, but not for the throttling, but for how people may have felt Apple had selfish motives for doing it: ‘We deeply apologize for anybody that thinks we had some other kind of motivation.'”

Read more in the full article here.