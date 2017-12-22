“Apple is being sued after it admitted to slowing down older iPhone models to keep them running longer,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “On Wednesday, the U.S. technology giant said that it has algorithms in place to help keep an iPhone running at optimal performance if there is an older battery inside that can’t keep up with the required power. The aim is to stop unexpected shutdowns of older iPhones and keep them running to the best possible standard.”

“However, Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas brought a class action lawsuit in California — where they are residents — against Apple, an official filing revealed Thursday,” Kharpal reports. “They claim that Apple never requested consent from them to ‘slow down their iPhones.’ Both plaintiffs are owners of an iPhone 7. Bogdanovich and Speas claim they ‘suffered interferences to their iPhone usage due to the intentional slowdowns.'”

Kharpal reports, “Both people are also claiming damages from Apple because they said the company’s actions caused them to suffer ‘economic damages and other harm for which they are entitled to compensation.'”

