“Apple Inc.’s offer to replace iPhone batteries cheaply may cut sales of new handsets by millions of units this year, according to Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz,” Julie Verhage reports for Bloomberg. “‘Even a small percentage [of customers] opting for battery replacement over upgrade could have meaningful impact on iPhone sales,’ he wrote in a note on Wednesday.”

“Apple recently said it intentionally slows iPhones with older batteries to prevent the handsets abruptly shutting down. The Cupertino, California-based company stressed that it hadn’t intentionally slowed the devices to encourage users to purchase newer models,” Verhage reports. “In response to customer complaints, Apple apologized and cut the price of replacement batteries from $79 to $29 for many older iPhones.”

Verhage reports, “Moskowitz estimates around 519 million users are eligible for the battery offer, and that in the most likely scenario 10 percent take the $29 offer, and about 30 percent of those people decide not to buy a new iPhone this year.”

