“Apple is now facing no less than eight lawsuits over claims it artificially slowed down iPhones with aging batteries,” Jeff Gamet reports for The Mac Observer. “The cases were filed in U.S. Federal Courts in California, Illinois, and New York, and all are pushing for class action status.”

“The first cases were filed in California and Illinois just after Apple confirmed the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7 all experience slower performance as their batteries age,” Gamet reports. “Apple made a change in iOS 10.2.1 in early 2017 to address a problem where iPhone batteries that no longer hold a full charge would spontaneously reboot when processor usage spiked, demanding more power than was available. The company fixed the problem by spreading out the processor requests that otherwise caused a spike to spread out over several cycles, effectively slowing down the phone.”

Gamet reports, “The big issue in the end was that Apple didn’t tell users what it was doing.”

Read more in the full article here.

“A similar case was lodged in an Israeli court on Monday, the newspaper Haaretz reported,” Paresh Dave reports for Reuters. “The problem now seen is that users over the last year could have blamed an aging computer processor for app crashes and sluggish performance – and chose to buy a new phone – when the true cause may have been a weak battery that could have been replaced for a fraction of the cost, some of the lawsuits state.”

“Chris Hoofnagle, faculty director for the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology, said in an email that Apple may not have done wrong,” Dave reports. “‘We still haven’t come to consumer protection norms’ around aging products, Hoofnagle said. Pointing to a device with a security flaw as an example, he said, ‘the ethical approach could include degrading or even disabling functionality.'”

Read more in the full article here.