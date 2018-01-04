MacDailyNews Take: Understatement of the Year, so far.

“Apple has been catching some heat for throttling CPU performance on older phones with weaker batteries,” Alexander Fox writes for Apple Gazette.

“If you have an older iPhone, you’ve probably realized it’s slowed down over the years,” Fox writes. “But how can you be sure it’s the battery?”

“Apple’s throttling was revealed through Geekbench scores. You can use the same method to check your own devices,” Fox writes. “Download the Geekbench app from the App Store. It’s not free, but it is cheap.”

Also, “you can check your iPhone’s battery condition with coconutBattery,” Fox writes. “This [Mac] app is normally used for MacBook batteries, but it can also check connected iPhones.”

Read in the full article here.