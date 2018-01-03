“Procon-SP, an agency in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest and most populous, said in a statement it notified Apple that it has 10 days to provide the information,” Reuters reports. “The agency said Apple employees refused to sign the notification, but Procon considered the company notified.”
Reuters reports, “The agency did not say what could happen if Apple does not comply, but it has the power to fine or propose legal action against companies for causing losses to consumers.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s self-inflicted wound festers.
