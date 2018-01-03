“A Brazilian state agency responsible for consumer issues notified Apple Inc. on Wednesday that it must explain how Brazilian owners of iPhones will be able to buy battery replacements at lower prices,” Reuters reports.

“Procon-SP, an agency in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest and most populous, said in a statement it notified Apple that it has 10 days to provide the information,” Reuters reports. “The agency said Apple employees refused to sign the notification, but Procon considered the company notified.”

Reuters reports, “The agency did not say what could happen if Apple does not comply, but it has the power to fine or propose legal action against companies for causing losses to consumers.”

Read more in the full article here.