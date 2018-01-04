“There’s a very good business reason as to why Apple priced iPhone battery replacements at $79, and it isn’t profit,” Matthew Humphries writes for PC Magazine. “By making a battery replacement relatively expensive, more existing iPhone owners with failing batteries are likely to decide to upgrade to a newer model instead, which is even more profitable for Apple. However, that situation is expected to change this year.”

“Analysts at Barclays are expecting iPhone sales to drop during 2018 thanks to Apple’s cheap battery replacement program which is already available,” Humphries writes. “The iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and iPhone SE all qualify for the $29 battery replacement.”

“Those models currently make up 77 percent of the iPhone market,” Humphries writes, “meaning even a small percentage of owners opting for a new battery instead of a new iPhone will result in a significant fall in iPhone sales.”

