“After it was revealed in late 2017 that Apple intentionally slows down the performance of older iPhones as their batteries deteriorate, people freaked out. There were explanations, recriminations, apologies, lawsuits, and, finally, solutions,” Pete Pachal writes for Mashable. “But in the wake of that specific controversy, a question arose: Does this happen to Android phones, too?”

“For the most part, the answer seems to be ‘no,'” Pachal writes.

During their podcast, Mashable spoke with John Poole, founder of Primate Labs and author of the original study that provided hard evidence of the iPhone slow-down problem.

“The existence of this problem likely speaks to the fundamental ways that iOS and Android are engineered. As Poole explains, Apple has been able to get impressive results from its end-to-end product strategy where it designs the iPhone’s hardware, software, CPU, and more. The iPhone scores incredibly well on Geekbench compared to its Android competition, which often boast better on-paper specs,” Pachal writes. “‘Apple is the undisputed king of single-core performance. It’s astounding what they’ve been able to fit in a relatively small package. The problem is that with that great performance comes great power demands,’ [Poole says].”

“Apple squeezes every last bit of performance it can get out of its chips. Put simply, Apple’s chips are incredibly efficient, though that leaves little margin for error or problems,” Pachal writes. “‘What I wonder is whether Apple’s end-to-end process almost ended up as sort of an Achilles’ heel here,’ Poole speculates. ‘Maybe they made design decisions when they were designing the 6 and the 6S — this is the process we’re going to use, and this is the size of the battery we’re going to use, and we know from our data this will be OK — and maybe they didn’t factor in the aging process as well as they could have.'”

MacDailyNews Take: If you miscalculate or make faulty assumptions, the advantage of vertical integration – owning the whole widget – disappears. To do things the way Apple does, mistakes are magnified. Extreme focus and fastidious attention to detail are required. BTW, it’s a good thing Android phones don’t slow down any further or they’d be going backwards: iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017

