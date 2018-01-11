“A consumer group filing a civil suit against Apple on behalf of over 100 plaintiffs for damages related to a recent software update that slowed down older iPhone models said Thursday that they are also considering preparing a criminal case,” Won Ho-jung reports for The Korea Herald.

“‘If we pursue a criminal case, the charges may include destruction of property caused by slowing down the phones, as well as fraud if (Apple) intentionally deceived users about the update,’ said Yun Chul-min, a lawyer working with the consumer rights group Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty, at a press conference Thursday,” Won reports. “CUCS was set to file a civil suit representing 122 plaintiffs Thursday, asking for 2.2 million won ($2,000) in damages per plaintiff. The sum includes 1.2 million won for costs related to replacing phones that slowed down as a result of Apple’s operating system update, and 1 million won in compensation for distress.”

Won reports, “This is the first consumer suit to be filed against Apple in Korean courts, but similar suits are ongoing in the US, Israel, France and Australia.”

