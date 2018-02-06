“In a letter to the Senate Commerce Committee made public Tuesday, Apple said it may offer the rebates to customers who replaced their iPhone batteries before it slashed replacement fees by $50 late last year to address rising customer complaints about a software feature that slowed the performance of older iPhones,” Mickle and McKinnon report. “The letter was sent in response to a questions sent to Apple last month by Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.), chairman of the Senate commerce committee, who asked Apple, among other things, if it would consider providing rebates.”
Mickle and McKinnon report, “The letter, dated Feb. 2, is the latest indication that Apple continues to look for ways to improve its response to the iPhone slowdown after scrutiny from customers and regulators. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Thankfully, Apple is in an excellent position to pay for their mistakes and do right by their customers.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]