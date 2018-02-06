“Apple Inc., responding to U.S. Senate questions about its decision to slow performance on older iPhones, said it is considering rebates for battery replacements for some users affected by the issue,” Tripp Mickle and John D. McKinnon report for The Wall Street Journal.

“In a letter to the Senate Commerce Committee made public Tuesday, Apple said it may offer the rebates to customers who replaced their iPhone batteries before it slashed replacement fees by $50 late last year to address rising customer complaints about a software feature that slowed the performance of older iPhones,” Mickle and McKinnon report. “The letter was sent in response to a questions sent to Apple last month by Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.), chairman of the Senate commerce committee, who asked Apple, among other things, if it would consider providing rebates.”

Mickle and McKinnon report, “The letter, dated Feb. 2, is the latest indication that Apple continues to look for ways to improve its response to the iPhone slowdown after scrutiny from customers and regulators. ”

Read more in the full article here.

