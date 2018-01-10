“The chairman of the U.S. Senate’s commerce committee wants Apple to lift the veil on its once-secret slowdown of older iPhones,” The Associated Press reports . “Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, issued his request for more information in a letter sent Tuesday to Apple CEO Tim Cook.”

“On Tuesday, Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, pressed Apple for answers to a series of questions about how the company decided to throttle back iPhone processing performance in phones with older batteries,” Tripp Mickle and John D. McKinnon report for The Wall Street Journal. “In a letter to Chief Executive Tim Cook, a copy of which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Thune asked how Apple has tracked customer complaints of processing performance and if Apple has explored offering rebates to customers who paid full price for a battery replacement before the company offered discounted rates last month.”

“‘Apple’s proposed solutions have prompted additional criticism from some customers, particularly its decision not to provide free replacement batteries,’ wrote Mr. Thune, who requested answers by Jan. 23,” Mickle and McKinnon report. “Government scrutiny of the practice comes amid complaints from some customers about the rollout of Apple’s battery-replacement plan. Some customers have reported having to wait a week to schedule an appointment, while others voiced frustration that they showed up at an Apple Store for a scheduled replacement only to be told that the store was out of batteries.”

“At an Orlando-area store, John Terry, 53, arrived for a battery-replacement appointment and was told he would get an email when Apple had an iPhone 6 battery and he could return for a replacement,” Mickle and McKinnon report. “‘I would think they should have anticipated the demand they have had given the backlash, and they weren’t prepared for it,’ said Mr. Terry, a marketing consultant.”

MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook’s Apple unprepared and failing to anticipate demand? Shocking.

“Apple has said that winning back customers’ trust is paramount, and it has created a website advising people to call Apple support before visiting a store for a battery replacement,” Mickle and McKinnon report. “Analysts say the battery issues could have a significant financial impact for Apple. Barclay’s said in a note last week that Apple could sell 16 million fewer iPhones this year, and lose $10.29 billion in revenue, because of customers choosing to replace batteries instead of their iPhones.”

MacDailyNews Take: Which, of course, is precisely why some say Apple deigned to keep that information to themselves.

