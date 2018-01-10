“Once the company was caught, it finally fessed up to the throttling. According to Apple, however, it slows down old iPhones in order to improve battery life and prevent unwanted shutdowns,” Epstein writes. “Whatever the case, Apple has been beyond deceitful for all this time and the company now faces more than a dozen lawsuits as a result.”
“While iPhone owners wait for things to unfold on the legal front, the only way for people to restore their iPhone performance back to normal is to swap out their old batteries for new ones,” Epstein writes. “But how can you tell if your older iPhone is being slowed down?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, our iPhone X units are merely months old, so both CPU Actual Clock and CPU Maximum Clock show matching 2.39 GHz in our test unit, so no throttling is taking place, as expected.
If you have an older iPhone, let us know if you find a discrepancy between CPU actual and maximum via Lirum Device Info.
