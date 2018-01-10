“Remember how crazy all those conspiracy theorists sounded when they carried on and on about ‘planned obsolescence,’ claiming that Apple was intentionally slowing down older iPhone models to force people to upgrade? Remember how Apple remained completely silent and let everyone go on thinking those people were insane?” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “Well, Apple was effectively lying the entire time, or at least willingly misleading the public, because those people were correct in that Apple has indeed been intentionally slowing down older iPhone models.”

“Once the company was caught, it finally fessed up to the throttling. According to Apple, however, it slows down old iPhones in order to improve battery life and prevent unwanted shutdowns,” Epstein writes. “Whatever the case, Apple has been beyond deceitful for all this time and the company now faces more than a dozen lawsuits as a result.”

“While iPhone owners wait for things to unfold on the legal front, the only way for people to restore their iPhone performance back to normal is to swap out their old batteries for new ones,” Epstein writes. “But how can you tell if your older iPhone is being slowed down?”

