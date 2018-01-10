“The total number of class action lawsuits against Apple for deliberately slowing older iPhones has now doubled to 30, from the 15 we reported just a couple of weeks ago,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “”

“There’s something about the most lucrative product on earth being slowed down without telling users that seems to have gotten the ear of the legal community,” Lovejoy reports. “Will they get a big settlement out of Apple? The sharks are certainly circling.”

Patently Apple continues to track them, and it's clear that things are now getting very silly, with 13 separate suits in Northern California alone – eight of them in San Jose – as more law firms try to climb aboard the bandwagon.

