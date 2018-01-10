“There’s something about the most lucrative product on earth being slowed down without telling users that seems to have gotten the ear of the legal community,” Lovejoy reports. “Will they get a big settlement out of Apple? The sharks are certainly circling.”
“a href=”http://www.patentlyapple.com/patently-apple/2018/01/three-new-class-action-lawsuits-filed-against-apple-for-purposely-reducing-iphone-performance-raises-the-total-to-thirty-to-d.html” target=”_new”>Patently Apple continues to track them,” Lovejoy reports, “and it’s clear that things are now getting very silly, with 13 separate suits in Northern California alone – eight of them in San Jose – as more law firms try to climb aboard the bandwagon.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the end result of this whole event will result in much improved clarity of communication between Apple and their customers.
