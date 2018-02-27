“The class action’s lead plaintiff, Cherif Saleh, bought an iPhone 6 in 2015 and claims to have experienced slowdowns after installing two of the updates before iOS 11.2 ‘rendered his iPhone 6 unusable,'” Tung reports. “Saleh argues that Apple Support advised him to buy an iPhone 7 or later model because only those models could properly support recent iOS updates. He then bought an iPhone X in October.”
“The class action is seeking $500m in damages or another sum determined by the court on behalf of every Canadian resident who bought an iPhone 6, 6 Plus 6s Plus, SE, 7, and 7 Plus. As the document notes, over half of smartphone users in Canada rely on an iPhone.,” Tung reports. “Apple now faces 59 class action suits in 16 courts in the US, which includes 30 filed in the Northern District of California. Since many of the lawsuits have overlapping claims it’s likely they’ll be merged.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s no excusing this one. Apple deserves the ongoing headache. Hopefully, when all is said and done and paid, the company will have learned an important lesson about transparency and communication with their customers.
As has almost always been the case with Apple, unfortunately, transparency comes later, not sooner, and usually as a reaction to negative publicity. A simple Knowledge Base article would have preempted all of this Reddit sleuthing and the attendant handwringing and erroneous presumptions. — MacDailyNews, December 20, 2017
