“A Canadian law firm has filed another class action lawsuit against Apple for secretly throttling performance on iPhones with aged batteries,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet. “The suit, filed by Ontario law firm Rochon Genova, argues Apple’s omission of details about performance management features in iOS 10.2.1, 10.3, and 11.2 violated sections of Canada’s Consumer Protection Act, and accuses the iPhone maker of breach of contract, deceit, neglect, fraudulent concealment, and unjust enrichment.”

“The class action’s lead plaintiff, Cherif Saleh, bought an iPhone 6 in 2015 and claims to have experienced slowdowns after installing two of the updates before iOS 11.2 ‘rendered his iPhone 6 unusable,'” Tung reports. “Saleh argues that Apple Support advised him to buy an iPhone 7 or later model because only those models could properly support recent iOS updates. He then bought an iPhone X in October.”

“The class action is seeking $500m in damages or another sum determined by the court on behalf of every Canadian resident who bought an iPhone 6, 6 Plus 6s Plus, SE, 7, and 7 Plus. As the document notes, over half of smartphone users in Canada rely on an iPhone.,” Tung reports. “Apple now faces 59 class action suits in 16 courts in the US, which includes 30 filed in the Northern District of California. Since many of the lawsuits have overlapping claims it’s likely they’ll be merged.”

