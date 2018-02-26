“Apple’s legal battle against accusations that it intentionally slows down older iPhones to incentivize customers to upgrade to newer models will likely take place in one courtroom near the company’s headquarters in California,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has disclosed that it will consider consolidating dozens of iPhone performance-related complaints filed against Apple during a hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 29 in Atlanta, Georgia, as is routine for similar cases filed across multiple states.”

“Apple currently faces 59 putative class actions across 16 district courts in the United States,” Rossignol reports. “Apple faces similar class action lawsuits in at least six other countries, including one filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Canada on Friday.”

“The lawsuits have been mounting since late December, when Apple revealed that it throttles the maximum performance of some older iPhone models with chemically aged batteries when necessary in order to prevent the devices from unexpectedly shutting down,” Rossignol reports. “The so-called feature was introduced in iOS 10.2.1.”

