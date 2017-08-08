“U.S. trade officials have agreed to investigate Qualcomm Inc’s allegations that Apple Inc infringed on patents with its iPhone7 [sic] and other devices, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday,” Susan Heavey and Stephen Nellis report for Reuters. “The ITC will make its decision ‘at the earliest practicable time’ and will set a target date for completing its investigation within the next 45 days, the commission said in a statement.”

“Qualcomm filed the complaint in early July, asking U.S. trade regulators to ban certain models of the iPhone that contain so-called broadband modem chips, which help phones connect to wireless data networks, that were not made by Qualcomm,” Heavey and Nellis report. “Apple began using broadband modem chips made by Intel Corp in the iPhone 7.”

Heavey and Nellis report, “Qualcomm has not alleged that Intel chips violate its patents but says the way Apple uses them in the iPhone does.”

