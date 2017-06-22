Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing job sites, today announced the winners of its annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Highest Rated CEOs in 2017 across North America and parts of Europe. Unlike any other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback, by completing a company review, about their CEOs leadership, along with insight into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
The top ten Highest Rated CEOs in 2017 in the U.S. are:
1. The Clorox Company’s Benno Dorer (99 percent approval)
2. World Wide Technology’s Jim Kavanaugh (99 percent approval)
3. Boston Scientific’s Michael F. Mahoney (99 percent approval)
4. Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Craig B. Thompson (99 percent approval)
5. Fast Enterprises’ Martin Rankin (99 percent approval)
6. NVIDIA’s Jen-Hsun Huang (99 percent approval)
7. Bain & Company’s Bob Bechek (98 percent approval)
8. SpaceX’s Elon Musk (98 percent approval)
9. HubSpot’s Brian Halligan (98 percent approval)
10. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (98 percent approval)
“CEOs tell us the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is one of the highest honors they can receive because it truly reflects employee opinion about the job they do every day. I congratulate all of the winners on this significant honor,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “We know that CEO approval ratings correlate to overall employee satisfaction and trust in senior leadership, which contributes to long-term employee engagement, ultimately helping an employer’s recruiting and retention efforts.”
Source: Glassdoor
Full list here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ouch.
Wonder if the extended period of Mac mismanagement and/or Cook’s outspoken personal politics that may not necessarily mesh 100% with 100% of employees’ views were contributing factors?
