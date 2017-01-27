“A POWER DINNER — SPOTTED: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump eating last night at downtown hotspot Tosca [in Washington, DC] with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson,” Jake Sherman reports for Politico

“Jackson, the former administrator of the EPA, is Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives,” Sherman reports. “She is also on the board of the Clinton Foundation.”

“The dinner suggests that Apple’s political outreach, previously focused on the Democratic Party, has shifted in the early days of the Trump administration,” Yahoo Finance reports.

“Jackson is on the board of the Clinton Foundation and has communicated with Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, according to Podesta’s stolen emails published by WikiLeaks,” Yahoo Finance reports. “Jackson also helped put together and attended Cook’s fundraiser for Clinton in August, seats at which were at least $2,700.”