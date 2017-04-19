On Tuesday evening, “Apple CEO Tim Cook accepted the Free Expression Award at the Newseum in Washington D.C.,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “At the event, Cook was presented the award and made brief comments on what it means to him and Apple, as well as touching on the importance of companies taking a stance.”

“Cook was chosen for the award because of how he has used his spotlight to ‘take a public stand on major societal issues’ such as racial equality, privacy, climate change, education, and LGBT rights,” Miller reports. “Upon accepting the Free Expression award, Cook thanked Washington Post CEO and publisher Fred Ryan for the honor, explaining that he’s accepting it on behalf of everyone at Apple. Cook went on to address the idea of the freedom of speech.”

Apple’s CEO also took a swipe at U.S. Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, saying, “‘We must be open to alternative points of view, not alternative facts,'” Miller reports.

