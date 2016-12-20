“In a series of answers to questions posted on Apple’s internal employee info service Apple Web today, CEO Tim Cook commented to employees on some hot-button topics,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch. “First up is probably the most topical: Why did he feel it was important to meet with President-elect Trump? The short answer: You have to show up to have a say.”

“‘Personally, I’ve never found being on the sideline a successful place to be,’ writes Cook. ‘The way that you influence these issues is to be in the arena. So whether it’s in this country, or the European Union, or in China or South America, we engage. And we engage when we agree and we engage when we disagree. I think it’s very important to do that because you don’t change things by just yelling. You change things by showing everyone why your way is the best. In many ways, it’s a debate of ideas,'” Panzarino reports. “The response was given, specifically, to the following question: ‘Last week you joined other tech leaders to meet President-elect Donald Trump. How important is it for Apple to engage with governments?'”



