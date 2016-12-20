“‘Personally, I’ve never found being on the sideline a successful place to be,’ writes Cook. ‘The way that you influence these issues is to be in the arena. So whether it’s in this country, or the European Union, or in China or South America, we engage. And we engage when we agree and we engage when we disagree. I think it’s very important to do that because you don’t change things by just yelling. You change things by showing everyone why your way is the best. In many ways, it’s a debate of ideas,'” Panzarino reports. “The response was given, specifically, to the following question: ‘Last week you joined other tech leaders to meet President-elect Donald Trump. How important is it for Apple to engage with governments?'”
MacDailyNews Take: Three quotes from Steve Jobs:
Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith.
A lot of people in our industry haven’t had very diverse experiences. So they don’t have enough dots to connect, and they end up with very linear solutions without a broad perspective on the problem. The broader one’s understanding of the human experience, the better design we will have.
If you’re gonna make connections which are innovative… you have to not have the same bag of experiences as everyone else does.
