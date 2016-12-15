“We heard before Wednesday’s tech summit that Tim Cook and Elon Musk were going stay behind to meet privately with Donald Trump. We haven’t heard yet what they talked about,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0. “But I can guess.”

“During Wednesday’s round of introductions, according to the Wall Street Journal, Cook was cryptic,” Elmer-DeWitt writes. “He said he looked forward to talking to the PEOTUS ‘about the things that we can do to help you achieve some things you want.’ Musk was explicit. He said he was ‘really excited about expanding our manufacturing footprint in the U.S.'”

Elmer-DeWitt writes, “Bringing manufacturing jobs back to America was one of Trump’s big campaign promises, and these two companies would be sexy, high-profile gets.”

