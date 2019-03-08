“The arrival of foldable smartphones is fueling speculation about how Apple will respond to the latest trend in terms of product mix and pricing,” Siu Han and Steve Shen write for DigiTimes. “Although the initial sales of foldable smartphones are believed to be limited, the multiple releases of foldable models by Android-based handset vendors could undermine Apple’s status as being a leader of innovation in the field, industry observers commented.”

“Apple apparently cannot afford to ignore this emerging trend and must be keen on developing foldable models, said the observers,” Han and Shen write. “One of the indications is that Samsung Display reportedly has delivered samples of its flexible displays to Apple and Google for verification as the Korea-based panel maker is eager to expand its flexible panel business, the sources said.”

Read more in the full article here.