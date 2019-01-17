“Remember the Motorola Razr from the early 2000s? Motorola’s super-thin, metallic flip phone that was the ‘it’ phone before the iPhone and Galaxy started a smartphone revolution,” Eli Blumenthal reports for USA TODAY. “Well, if a new report is to be believed, it will soon be making a comeback.”

“According to The Wall Street Journal, Lenovo, which owns the Motorola brand after buying it from Google in 2014, plans to bring back the Razr as a new phone with a foldable screen,” Blumenthal reports. “While additional details on the phone, such as its screen size or if it will have support for 5G, remain unknown, the Journal says that Lenovo is working with Verizon to release the phone, possibly as soon as next month.”

“The report also says that the phone will start at $1,500, putting on a sky-high price on the futuristic bit of nostalgia,” Blumenthal reports. “Initially released in 2004 as the Razr V3, the line set off a new trend for super-thin, stylish phones. The phone was so popular that Motorola sold more than 130 million units in four years, according to Bloomberg.”

