“According to The Wall Street Journal, Lenovo, which owns the Motorola brand after buying it from Google in 2014, plans to bring back the Razr as a new phone with a foldable screen,” Blumenthal reports. “While additional details on the phone, such as its screen size or if it will have support for 5G, remain unknown, the Journal says that Lenovo is working with Verizon to release the phone, possibly as soon as next month.”
“The report also says that the phone will start at $1,500, putting on a sky-high price on the futuristic bit of nostalgia,” Blumenthal reports. “Initially released in 2004 as the Razr V3, the line set off a new trend for super-thin, stylish phones. The phone was so popular that Motorola sold more than 130 million units in four years, according to Bloomberg.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Motorola Moto Razr V3 was the very phone from which we graduated to the original Apple iPhone. The Razr was quite the head-turner back in the day.
Steve Jobs killed Motorola as we knew it, among many others.
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]