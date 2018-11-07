“People are holding on to their phones for longer. That’s a big headache for Samsung Electronics,” Jacky Wong writes for The Wall Street Journal.

“Sector leader Apple has managed to boost revenue despite stagnant unit sales in the past couple of years by raising prices,” Wong writes. “Other smartphone makers — lacking the walled garden of Apple’s iOS operating system — have found that trick harder to pull off.”

“The question for smartphone makers other than Apple is: What will get consumers, especially those in developed markets, to pay up for new models?” Wong writes. “Samsung thinks the answer lies in phones with screens that can fold up like books.”

“The problem: these phones will be pricey,” Wong writes. “IHS Markit estimates they could cost about $2,000 each.”

Read more in the full article here.