“Apple was granted a patent covering a folding iPhone back in November 2016,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Today, the U.S. Patent and Trademark published Apple’s second granted patent for Apple’s folding iPhone.”

“Apple’s second patent win covers a new round of patent claims that define the additions to the original invention. The main focus is on a flexible hinge,” Purcher reports. “The secondary point touches on the use of fabric for the housing.”

“When the foldable iPhone is closed, it would appear that Apple is contemplating having the topside cover acting as a third display,” Purcher reports. “This is a very interesting addition.”