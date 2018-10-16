“Apple’s second patent win covers a new round of patent claims that define the additions to the original invention. The main focus is on a flexible hinge,” Purcher reports. “The secondary point touches on the use of fabric for the housing.”
“When the foldable iPhone is closed, it would appear that Apple is contemplating having the topside cover acting as a third display,” Purcher reports. “This is a very interesting addition.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: To make it thin enough when folded, one might imagine something more than mere aluminum would suffice. Liquidmetal, perhaps, finally?
As we wrote back in January 2016, “Imagine this invention used not just in an iPhone, but also in an iPad and a MacBook.”
SEE ALSO:
Apple gets 49 new U.S. patents including a foldable iPhone and an iPhone design invented by Steve Jobs – September 4, 2018
BoA Merrill Lynch: Apple is prepping a ‘foldable’ iPhone; U.S. and China trade tensions not an issue for Apple – March 23, 2018
Apple seeks patent for a foldable iPhone – November 28, 2017
Apple teams up with LG Display for foldable iPhone due to concerns over tech leaks to Samsung – October 11, 2017
Apple, LG Display discuss OLED display deal for 2019 – September 7, 2017
LG Display to supply OLED panels to Apple – July 31, 2017
Apple to invest $2.70 billion in LG Display’s OLED production – July 28, 2017
Apple and LG Display plan to derail Samsung’s OLED expansion plans – July 25, 2017
LG Display to invest $3.56 billion in flexible OLED plant – May 30, 2017
Apple patent details foldable iPhone – January 26, 2017
Apple granted U.S. patent for bendable or foldable iPhone using advanced carbon nanotube structures – November 1, 2016
Will the next-gen iPhone be a flip phone? Apple is granted another patent for new flexible handset design – November 22, 2016