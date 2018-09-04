“Apple won their first patent for a folding phone back in July and two months later the U.S. Patent Office has granted them their second folding phone patent which places a lot of emphasis on a unique lubricant system that ensures that the folding area of the smartphone’s display won’t crack over time,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Apple was also granted a series of design patents today with one covering the iPhone 4s that lists Steve Jobs as one of the inventors.”

“Apple’s newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a device and display that bends about a bend axis,” Purcher reports. “The display may have flexible layers to accommodate bending.”

“Apple was granted 3 key design patents today. The first covers the iPhone 4s with Steven P. Jobs posthumously listed on the list of inventors,” Purcher reports. “The second is for the Apple TV remote with the button arrangement differing from the actual product. The last design patent covers a Retail drawer case for Apple Watch.”

