“Apple’s newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a device and display that bends about a bend axis,” Purcher reports. “The display may have flexible layers to accommodate bending.”
“Apple was granted 3 key design patents today. The first covers the iPhone 4s with Steven P. Jobs posthumously listed on the list of inventors,” Purcher reports. “The second is for the Apple TV remote with the button arrangement differing from the actual product. The last design patent covers a Retail drawer case for Apple Watch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That ornamental iPhone design was among the very best: