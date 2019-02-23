“Samsung introduced its first smartphone with a flexible display on Wednesday and seemed to pitch itself years ahead of its archrival Apple,” Vincent Verweij writes for Foldable.News. “What will Cupertino’s reaction be, will they follow suit? And what would a foldable iPhone look like?”

“Foldable.News asked Dutch industrial designer Roy Gilsing just that,” Verweij writes. “Gilsing is a renowned product developer who has worked for clients such as Rabobank, Colgate-Palmolive and Fresh ‘n Rebel. He’s also one of the specialists of the ‘Stars of Science’ TV show, which is being broadcast in more than 10 countries.”

“At our request,” Verweij writes, “he designed the imaginary ‘iPhone X Fold,’ a sleek handset with two displays.”

