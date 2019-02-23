“Samsung introduced its first smartphone with a flexible display on Wednesday and seemed to pitch itself years ahead of its archrival Apple,” Vincent Verweij writes for Foldable.News. “What will Cupertino’s reaction be, will they follow suit? And what would a foldable iPhone look like?”
“Foldable.News asked Dutch industrial designer Roy Gilsing just that,” Verweij writes. “Gilsing is a renowned product developer who has worked for clients such as Rabobank, Colgate-Palmolive and Fresh ‘n Rebel. He’s also one of the specialists of the ‘Stars of Science’ TV show, which is being broadcast in more than 10 countries.”
“At our request,” Verweij writes, “he designed the imaginary ‘iPhone X Fold,’ a sleek handset with two displays.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, it won’t “fold” like that, on a line, but bend. We also doubt that Apple would make an asymmetrical device with one straight edge (binding) when closed. Regardless, until enough flexible displays can be made to Apple’s exacting tolerances and in the vast quantities iPhone would require, cost-effectively, Jony Ives & Co. have time to do foldable devices right.
We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019
